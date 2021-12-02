Pillar launches LGBTQ+ business friendly campaign

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The non-profit organization Pillar is working hand-in -hand with many different businesses around town to launch a new campaign.

The campaign aims to make members of the LGBTQ plus community feel included and welcomed at local stores and businesses.

For some a sticker that reads, “Laredo Ally: We serve con orgullo” might mean nothing, but for others it sends a big message.

Mark Nix of the Gateway Pride Association says it’s a relief to see.

Mark says in many occasions members who identify as part of the LGBTQ plus community can often feel uncomfortable going to places but with the new campaign sticker in front of a store, it’s a welcome sign.

Close to 20 businesses have committed to display the sticker by their front door.

One of those businesses is 550 Pizzeria.

Janet Duran says, “It’s important to me because I want to welcome all LGBTQ community and everybody else, we should all feel safe wherever we go eat or wherever we are at. I believe that we should all love one and other as human beings.”

Duran says she wants her restaurant to be known for being inclusive but most importantly for people to feel safe while they dine.

Pillar’s co-CEO founder, Arturo Diaz says the sticker idea was created after LGBTQ Plus members spoke out about feeling unsafe at some businesses.

The Gateway City is not the only city taking part in such campaign, Diaz says stickers like these can be seen all across the country.

Mark says the gesture of simply placing this sticker will have not only send a positive message, but it can impact lives.

