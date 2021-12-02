Prayer vigil shedding light on HIV and aids

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The first day of December is known as World Aids Day, a day to remember the millions of people who have died of the disease as well as those who are still battling the illness.

People all over the world gathered to continue to bring awareness of HIV and aids.

Here in Laredo, the aids consortium held a candle-light vigil to pray for those who have died and to remind those who have aids that they are supported.

Every year about a million people die from aids but there have been countless medical advances in combating the disease that’s allowing people with HIV and aids to live longer and healthier lives.

Wednesday’s vigil held special significance because last year’s event was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Organizers remind the community there are resources available for anyone who feels they need them.

