Advertisement

Prayer vigil shedding light on HIV and aids

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The first day of December is known as World Aids Day, a day to remember the millions of people who have died of the disease as well as those who are still battling the illness.

People all over the world gathered to continue to bring awareness of HIV and aids.

Here in Laredo, the aids consortium held a candle-light vigil to pray for those who have died and to remind those who have aids that they are supported.

Every year about a million people die from aids but there have been countless medical advances in combating the disease that’s allowing people with HIV and aids to live longer and healthier lives.

Wednesday’s vigil held special significance because last year’s event was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Organizers remind the community there are resources available for anyone who feels they need them.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: First day of school
UISD changes last day of fall semester
Alfredo Martinez Pruneda
Man accused of shoplifting from Walmart
19-year-old Gabriel Jesus Avalos
Man caught driving stolen vehicle into Mexico
Zapata County to auction off seized cars
Zapata County Sheriff’s Office to auction off seized vehicles
Agents help arrest robbery suspect
Border Patrol agent helps arrest robbery suspect

Latest News

Prayer vigil shedding light on HIV and aids
Prayer vigil shedding light on HIV and aids
File photo: WBCA Parade
Last chance to register for WBCA parades
Last chance to register for WBCA parades
Last chance to register for WBCA parades
Pillar launches LGBTQ+ business friendly campaign
Pillar launches LGBTQ+ business friendly campaign