Woman accused of stealing dog

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing a pet.

Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old Veronica Allisa Mendoza and charged her with theft.

The incident happened on November 6 when officers were called out to the 100 block of Kentucky Street.

According to Laredo Police, they met with a woman who stated that her black and white Shih-Tzu valued at $800 was outside when a woman drove up and took it.

The victim’s neighbors told her that they had seen the vehicle park at a nearby home.

After a thorough investigation, Mendoza was identified as the prime suspect and she was arrested.

