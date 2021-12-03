Authorities searching for man accused of stealing Jeep

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is wanted for allegedly stealing a Jeep from a woman delivering food.

Laredo Crime Stoppers is looking for Jesus Gerardo Flores, 24 is wanted for unauthorized use of motor vehicle, theft of property and nine charges of credit card or debit card abuse.

The incident happened a month ago when police were called out to a local Stripes store.

Officers met with the victim who stated that her Jeep had been stolen while she was picking up a door dash order inside the store.

Police say Flores was identified after trying to use the victim’s credit card.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

You could qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

