Celebrate the man or woman behind the bar

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s time to celebrate the men and women who work hard to keep our happy hours happy!

Friday is National Bartender Day.

It was founded to honor hard-working bartenders everywhere.

So we’re raising a glass to those who work everywhere from dive bars where everyone knows your name to airport bars where they keep us company while we await our flights.

You can celebrate by making their jobs a little bit easier.

Don’t drink and drive.

Volunteer to be the designated driver for your group.

If your bartender offers a taxi, accept it and finally, be sure to show them some extra love with a bigger tip.

