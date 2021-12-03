City to hold hazardous waste collection event

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you have any hazardous chemicals you are looking to get rid of, the City of Laredo will be hosting a collection event this weekend.

The city will be collecting hazardous items such as cleaning products, paints, pool chemicals and pesticides.

Organizers believe these events help the community properly dispose of any times they may have been accumulating on their property.

The event will take place this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the El Metro Park and Ride on Hillside Road.

If you have any questions you are advised to call 956-794-1650.

