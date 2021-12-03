City to hold holiday event at North Central Park
Published: Dec. 3, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking to light up the night sky with red and green as it seeks to put on a holiday event at North Central Park.
District Six Councilmember Dr. Martinez will be hosting a Light the Way for Christmas event.
There will be plenty of food vendors, musical performances, train rides and a visit from Kris Kringle himself.
The fun gets underway Friday at 5:30 p.m. at North Central Park.
It’s free and open to the public.
