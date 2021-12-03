Advertisement

City to hold holiday event at North Central Park

Light the way Christmas ceremony
Light the way Christmas ceremony(City of Laredo)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking to light up the night sky with red and green as it seeks to put on a holiday event at North Central Park.

District Six Councilmember Dr. Martinez will be hosting a Light the Way for Christmas event.

There will be plenty of food vendors, musical performances, train rides and a visit from Kris Kringle himself.

The fun gets underway Friday at 5:30 p.m. at North Central Park.

It’s free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alamo Drafthouse continues to offer food, and adult beverages during screenings
Alamo Drafthouse announces re-opening date
File photo: First day of school
UISD changes last day of fall semester
25-year-old Veronica Allisa Mendoza
Woman accused of stealing dog
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo officials discuss ways to combat Omicron variant
File photo: Meth
Dallas man pleads guilty to smuggling meth through Laredo

Latest News

Sheriff's office to screen movie at the ballpark
Sheriff’s office hosting movie screening at the ball park
Salvation Army launches Red Kettle Challenge
Salvation Army launches Red Kettle Challenge
Crime Stoppers announces return of Menudo Bowl
Crime Stoppers announces return of Menudo Bowl
It's always summer in Laredo
It's always summer in Laredo