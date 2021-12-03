Advertisement

City of Laredo holds first Chanukah celebration

By Max Fernandez
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Friday is the sixth night of Chanukah and on Thursday night the city held its first ever event to celebrate the festival of lights.

A six-foot menorah was placed in front of city hall and lit on the fifth day of Chanukah as part of the Chabad campaign which began in the 1970′s to spread awareness in communities that might have a smaller Jewish population.

The event was also a chance to celebrate a culture that is sometimes overlooked and a public proclamation of the triumph of freedom over oppression.

Rabbi Sayada Kaufmann and several other rabbis shared traveled all around the lone star state to share their passion for their faith.

Rabbi Kaufmann says, “We believe that god made every person and gave them a purpose I life and that purpose is to make the world a godly place. And for a Jewish person there is a certain set of rules, for a non-Jewish person- a Catholic or what not- has a their own set of rules, but as long as we’re recognizing there is only one God and focusing on making the world a Godly place for god to feel comfortable with his children.”

Attendees were also able to enjoy some festive pastries and snacks.

The campaign plans to distribute seven hundred thousand menorah kits before the last day of Chanukah which ends Monday night.

