Community invited to annual Parade of Homes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Although the WBCA festivities are not until next month, a different kind of parade is taking place this weekend.

The 24th annual Parade of Homes is taking place this weekend from Friday to Sunday.

Builders will showcase some of the best homes Laredo has to offer. This year they are showcasing 12 homes at different sites.

This will allow potential homeowners to get a peak at some of the houses that are currently on the market or some that will be on the market in the near future.

Attendees will also get a chance to win some great prizes including a trip to Las Vegas.

The event starts Friday, December 3 form 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and it ends on Sunday, December 5th from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information you can call 956-722-55-53.

