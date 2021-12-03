Crime Stoppers announces return of Menudo Bowl

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An event that brings hundreds of ladles and bowls to the yard is expected to return to the Gateway City.

Laredo Crime Stoppers has announced that after a brief break, its annual Menudo Bowl cook off will return to LIFE Downs next month.

The organization is inviting businesses, cook-off teams, food vendors and of course empty stomachs to come out and support the fundraiser.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, January 22nd of next year.

