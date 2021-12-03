Advertisement

Crime Stoppers announces return of Menudo Bowl

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An event that brings hundreds of ladles and bowls to the yard is expected to return to the Gateway City.

Laredo Crime Stoppers has announced that after a brief break, its annual Menudo Bowl cook off will return to LIFE Downs next month.

The organization is inviting businesses, cook-off teams, food vendors and of course empty stomachs to come out and support the fundraiser.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, January 22nd of next year.

If your business or organization would like to register for the event you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alamo Drafthouse continues to offer food, and adult beverages during screenings
Alamo Drafthouse announces re-opening date
File photo: First day of school
UISD changes last day of fall semester
25-year-old Veronica Allisa Mendoza
Woman accused of stealing dog
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo officials discuss ways to combat Omicron variant
File photo: Meth
Dallas man pleads guilty to smuggling meth through Laredo

Latest News

Sheriff’s office hosting movie screening at the ball park
Sheriff’s office hosting movie screening at the ball park
Salvation Army launches Red Kettle Challenge
Salvation Army launches Red Kettle Challenge
Crime Stoppers announces return of Menudo Bowl
Crime Stoppers announces return of Menudo Bowl
It's always summer in Laredo
It's always summer in Laredo
Light the way Christmas ceremony
City to hold holiday event at North Central Park