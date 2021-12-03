Advertisement

Eddie Mekka of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ dies at age 69

Eddie Mekka was best known for portraying Carmine 'The Big Ragoo' Ragusa on the hit TV show...
Eddie Mekka was best known for portraying Carmine 'The Big Ragoo' Ragusa on the hit TV show 'Laverne & Shirley.'(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Eddie Mekka died at age 69 at his California home last Saturday.

The cause of death is not known.

Mekka was best known for portraying Carmine “The Big Ragoo” Ragusa on the hit TV show “Laverne & Shirley.” The character served as the love interest for Shirley.

“Laverne & Shirley” ran on ABC from 1976 to 1983 and for many years in syndication as re-runs after that.

The show started as a spin-off of “Happy Days.”

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley, called Mekka a “world-class talent who could do it all” in a tweet remembering him.

Mekka received a Tony nomination for his lead role in “The Lieutenant” on Broadway in 1975.

He also had roles on TV shows “The Love Boat,” “Family Matters” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alamo Drafthouse continues to offer food, and adult beverages during screenings
Alamo Drafthouse announces re-opening date
File photo: First day of school
UISD changes last day of fall semester
25-year-old Veronica Allisa Mendoza
Woman accused of stealing dog
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo officials discuss ways to combat Omicron variant
File photo: Meth
Dallas man pleads guilty to smuggling meth through Laredo

Latest News

Sheriff's office to screen movie at the ballpark
Sheriff’s office hosting movie screening at the ball park
Salvation Army launches Red Kettle Challenge
Salvation Army launches Red Kettle Challenge
Crime Stoppers announces return of Menudo Bowl
Crime Stoppers announces return of Menudo Bowl
Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group...
Parkland, Florida student arrested in school shooting threat
Damik Wright, the brother of Daunte Wright, waits for other family members to arrive Wednesday,...
Mostly white jury nearly set for trial in Wright death