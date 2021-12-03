Fire breaks out after apparent explosion in downtown Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Fire officials are investigating a fire that happened in downtown Laredo Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 3:20 p.m. which is when smoke could be seen near the 1518 Grant Street.

According to witnesses an explosion was heard just before the blaze broke out.

It is reported that about eight fire units were sent out.

No word on if there were any injuries.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.