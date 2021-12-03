Advertisement

It’s always summer in our hearts and in Laredo

Warm weekend woes
Warm weekend woes
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s going to be a warm winter weekend, probably one of the warmest we have had in a while.

On Friday we’ll start in the upper 60s and we’ll see a high of about 86 degrees.

These mid-80s are going to stick around until about Monday.

Now we’ll dip down to the upper 70s and see some lows in the upper 50s but things won’t stay cold for too long.

We’ll be back in the upper 70s on Tuesday and 80s on Thursday.

This is still considered some unusually warm weather, especially for December.

