Laredo family locates missing loved one

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo family is relived after they found their missing daughter who was missing for several days.

According to Manuel Pulido, his daughter 26-year-old Jane Pulido was last seen on Thanksgiving Day.

He says she lives in Austin but was in San Antonio with her boyfriend for the holiday.

However, Pulido says he was informed of her disappearance on November 26 by her boyfriend.

The father soon after traveled to Austin and San Antonio to file police reports in both cities.

The family says they hare happy to have Jane back home safe.

Pulido says, “She’s not saying much. We found her in Austin but thank God she is safe. She is in good health and spirits. So we are very blessed that were able to find her.

The father says Jane had her phone off to allegedly prevent being tracked by her boyfriend.

The father says they are speaking with his daughter to get more information about what caused her to go missing.

