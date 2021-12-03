LISD responds to explicit website claims

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Concerns regarding a possible explicit website sent to students had parents calling our newsroom looking for answers.

The alleged incident took place in mid-November at a local elementary school.

We reached out to LISD who stated that the district takes all parent concerns seriously and has been investigating the matter.

During their findings, they discovered that a third-party educational site was compromised and disabled for use.

LISD says it maintains firewalls and filters which are automatically updated on an hourly and daily basis. Inappropriate content is immediately blocked.

In this case, the site was blocked district wide.

The district says they are grateful for parents who share their concerns and bring these matters to their attention.

