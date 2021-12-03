Advertisement

LISD responds to explicit website claims

File photo: LISD
File photo: LISD(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Concerns regarding a possible explicit website sent to students had parents calling our newsroom looking for answers.

The alleged incident took place in mid-November at a local elementary school.

We reached out to LISD who stated that the district takes all parent concerns seriously and has been investigating the matter.

During their findings, they discovered that a third-party educational site was compromised and disabled for use.

LISD says it maintains firewalls and filters which are automatically updated on an hourly and daily basis. Inappropriate content is immediately blocked.

In this case, the site was blocked district wide.

The district says they are grateful for parents who share their concerns and bring these matters to their attention.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alamo Drafthouse continues to offer food, and adult beverages during screenings
Alamo Drafthouse announces re-opening date
File photo: First day of school
UISD changes last day of fall semester
25-year-old Veronica Allisa Mendoza
Woman accused of stealing dog
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo officials discuss ways to combat Omicron variant
File photo: Meth
Dallas man pleads guilty to smuggling meth through Laredo

Latest News

Jane Adeline Pulido
Laredo family locates missing loved one
Sheriff's office to screen movie at the ballpark
Sheriff’s office hosting movie screening at the ball park
Salvation Army launches Red Kettle Challenge
Salvation Army launches Red Kettle Challenge
Crime Stoppers announces return of Menudo Bowl
Crime Stoppers announces return of Menudo Bowl