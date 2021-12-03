North Central Park hit by vandals

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A north Laredo park is once again hit by vandals.

The damages were found at the basketball courts and inside the restrooms.

Officials say a lot of the trashcans, and signs were also graffitied.

The City of Laredo is in the process of cleaning and repairing the which costs roughly $30 to $40 thousand dollars every fiscal year.

The city recently set up a police tower to deter crime; unfortunately, the vandals were undetected.

Eddie Millan with the City of Laredo Parks Department says it’s very unfortunate that they have these issues while they are preparing the Christmas festivities and unfortunately there are people who want to cause damage.

Millan says whenever they need to make repairs, they bring staff from other departments to fill the gaps.

The city and police are asking the community to help take care of our local parks by reporting any suspicious activity or vandalism.

Despite the vandalism at the park, the city will still proceed with its Christmas Tree Lighting event.

