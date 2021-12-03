Advertisement

North Central Park hit by vandals

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A north Laredo park is once again hit by vandals.

The damages were found at the basketball courts and inside the restrooms.

Officials say a lot of the trashcans, and signs were also graffitied.

The City of Laredo is in the process of cleaning and repairing the which costs roughly $30 to $40 thousand dollars every fiscal year.

The city recently set up a police tower to deter crime; unfortunately, the vandals were undetected.

Eddie Millan with the City of Laredo Parks Department says it’s very unfortunate that they have these issues while they are preparing the Christmas festivities and unfortunately there are people who want to cause damage.

Millan says whenever they need to make repairs, they bring staff from other departments to fill the gaps.

The city and police are asking the community to help take care of our local parks by reporting any suspicious activity or vandalism.

Despite the vandalism at the park, the city will still proceed with its Christmas Tree Lighting event.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alamo Drafthouse continues to offer food, and adult beverages during screenings
Alamo Drafthouse announces re-opening date
Jane Adeline Pulido
Laredo family locates missing loved one
25-year-old Veronica Allisa Mendoza
Woman accused of stealing dog
File photo: First day of school
UISD changes last day of fall semester
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo officials discuss ways to combat Omicron variant

Latest News

Annual Parade of Homes taking place this weekend
Community invited to annual Parade of Homes
Man wanted for theft of a motor vehicle
Authorities searching for man accused of stealing Jeep
North Central Park hit by vandals
North Central Park hit by vandals
Leave an extra tip on National Bar Tender Day
Celebrate the man or woman behind the bar