Police investigating two deaths in central Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people in central Laredo.

The information was reported by the Laredo Police Department at around 1 p.m.

Officers say two people were found deceased at the intersection of Rosario Street and Canada Avenue.

There is currently an ongoing investigation, and the situation has been contained.

KGNS News will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

