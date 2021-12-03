Salvation Army launches Red Kettle Challenge

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the month of December well underway, comes the sound of jingle bells, specifically those for the Red Kettle Campaign.

Every year the Salvation Army invites volunteers to be a part of the cause by setting up donation stations across town to remind others to donate any monetary donation during the holidays.

In an effort to engage donors and supporters and raise more funds, the national leader of the Salvation Army Commissioner Kenneth Hodder is challenging others to raise more money than him.

Today they will be setting up at the Walmart located on Bob Bullock Loop between 3 p.m. to 7 pm.

To find out how you can get involved in the challenge you can click here.

