Sheriff’s office hosting movie screening at the ball park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the community to a holiday movie night at the ball park.

The agency will be hosting a movie screening of How the Grinch Stole Christmas at UniTrade Stadium.

Admission into the event is just a donation of a new unwrapped present that will go to children in the community.

The show starts at 7 p.m., they are asking attendees to bring a blanket to lay on.

