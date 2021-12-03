Advertisement

Sheriff’s office hosting movie screening at the ball park

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the community to a holiday movie night at the ball park.

The agency will be hosting a movie screening of How the Grinch Stole Christmas at UniTrade Stadium.

Admission into the event is just a donation of a new unwrapped present that will go to children in the community.

The show starts at 7 p.m., they are asking attendees to bring a blanket to lay on.

