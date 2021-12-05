Advertisement

Man facing charges in connection to Kickapoo Casino shooting

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at the Kickapoo Casino in Eagle Pass, Texas over the weekend.

According to a statement from the casino’s Facebook page, there was a security incident that occurred outside the Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel in Eagle, Pass, Texas.

The incident resulted in a temporary interruption of business while it was being investigated. Roughly an hour after the incident, the facility was re-opened, and normal business resumed.

It was confirmed that the incident happened outside the facility and no injuries or property damage was reported.

Shortly after the Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sunday, Dec. 5 shortly after midnight regarding a vehicle that was allegedly driven by the shooter.

Dimmit County Authorities located the vehicle at around 12:50 a.m. on FM 2644 just west of Carrizo Springs.

Authorities were able to detain the man without incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

