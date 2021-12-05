Two dead in Friday’s murder-suicide in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities have confirmed that a murder suicide was the cause of death of two people in south Laredo Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on when Laredo Police officers were called out to the intersection of Rosario Street and Canada Avenue.

That’s where they found a man and woman lying on the road dead.

The man was identified as 68-year-old Rosendo Perez Zuniga.

He had a single gunshot wound.

The woman was identified as 27-year-old Dhalia Guadalupe Maldonaod who had multiple gunshot wounds to her body.

Police say Zuniga and Maldonado did know each other and were involved in a car accident.

Afterwards, Zuniga shot Maldonado then himself.

The Laredo Police Department’s Crime’s Against Persons Unit and Homicide Unit is investigating.

