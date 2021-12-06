Advertisement

Accident reported on Ejido and Pita Mangana Road

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in south Laredo may affect your morning commute.

The Laredo Police Department is reporting an accident at the intersection of Ejido Avenue and Pita Mangana Road.

As a result, Ejido north and Pita Mangana East has been closed to the traveling public while crews clear the area.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and expect long delays.

