Accident reported on Ejido and Pita Mangana Road

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in south Laredo may affect your morning commute.

The Laredo Police Department is reporting an accident at the intersection of Ejido Avenue and Pita Mangana Road.

As a result, Ejido north and Pita Mangana East has been closed to the traveling public while crews clear the area.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and expect long delays.

