Agents find people hidden in water tanker trailer

Agents foil human smuggling attempt
Agents foil human smuggling attempt(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled a dangerous human smuggling attempt involving a water tanker trailer.

The driver was referred to secondary inspection after a canine unit at the Freer station alerted to the presence of drugs or human smuggling.

Upon further inspection, agents found a total of 30 undocumented immigrants hiding inside the tank area of the vehicle.

Agents say this is another example of how smugglers show no regard for human safety as they smuggling people into the country.

All of the individuals were taken into custody for processing.

