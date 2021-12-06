Advertisement

City to announce details of paisano stop

File photo: Paisano rest stop
File photo: Paisano rest stop(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the holidays around the corner, the city, TxDOT and Nuevo Laredo officials will meet to discuss the details of this year’s paisano’s Rest Stop.

For the past 22 years, the city has worked with several agencies to host a paisano rest stop to help Mexican Citizens returning home.

The stop will provide several services to travelers including assistances with documentation, restrooms, tourist information and more.

The rest stop will be fully operational on Friday, Dec. 17 at 12 noon and the press conference will take place today at 10 a Laredo City Hall.

