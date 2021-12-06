City asking community to take part in broadband survey

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is continuing to ask for public input for its Broadband internet study.

Since reliable high-speed internet access has become a crucial part of our everyday lives, the city is working with Magellan Advisors to perform a feasibility study.

Officials say they appreciate the community’s input and any information gathered with be used to plan and provide clear data of the areas without adequate internet access.

Those who would like to fill out the survey in person, they will have it available at City Hall and the City Hall annex building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information click here .

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.