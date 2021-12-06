Advertisement

City asking community to take part in broadband survey

Getting internet bill relief with the Broadband Internet Benefit Program
Getting internet bill relief with the Broadband Internet Benefit Program(tcw-wxix)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is continuing to ask for public input for its Broadband internet study.

Since reliable high-speed internet access has become a crucial part of our everyday lives, the city is working with Magellan Advisors to perform a feasibility study.

Officials say they appreciate the community’s input and any information gathered with be used to plan and provide clear data of the areas without adequate internet access.

Those who would like to fill out the survey in person, they will have it available at City Hall and the City Hall annex building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information click here .

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrest man believed to be involved in Kickapoo Casino shooting
Man facing charges in connection to Kickapoo Casino shooting
Police investigating two deaths in central Laredo
Two dead in Friday’s murder-suicide in south Laredo
Jane Adeline Pulido
Laredo family locates missing loved one
Police investigating two deaths in central Laredo
Police investigating two deaths in central Laredo
Fire breaks out in downtown Laredo
Fire breaks out after apparent explosion in downtown Laredo

Latest News

31-year-old Manuel Salvador Sotero
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Seventies in December
Seventies and sunny in December
Police investigating two deaths in central Laredo
Two dead in Friday’s murder-suicide in south Laredo
Man facing charges in connection to Kickapoo Casino