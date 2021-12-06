City and Nuevo Laredo officials to discuss binational park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo park on the river banks will soon have a new purpose aside from providing recreation.

The City of Laredo will host united states ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar.

Salazar along with key government officials, private sector and community members from both side of the border will announce their plans to establish a binational park in “Los dos Laredos.”

According to the city, the park will support the economic development and revitalization of the community, strengthen the conservation of a critical water source, and create a community recreation and education corridor that will representative the important relationship between Mexico and the United States.

That event will take place on Monday at 5:30 at the Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau.

