Dellwood Apartments to soon be demolished

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A boarded-up apartment complex off of Mines Road that some have considered a public nuisance will soon be demolished.

District Seven Councilmember Vanessa Perez posted on her Facebook page that demolition for the Dellwood Apartments will start within 30 days and will be completed in 90 days.

Perez says after months of legal discussions, the city was able to get an agreed permanent injunction and final judgment signed by a judge on November 22.

According to the council member, the defendants were ordered to immediately get all permits and other approvals from government entities as necessary to demolish the structure.

