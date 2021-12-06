Advertisement

DPS informs residents about high-risk sex offenders

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is starting to send letters to neighborhoods where there are high risk sex offenders.

This is just a way for people to take precautions about who is living around them.

Sex offenders must be registered and are not allowed to live in certain places especially near schools.

DPS Sergeant Erick Estrada says the letter will have information on the offender.

Estrada says the full identity of the person from the age of the person to the type of crime they committed and where they live will be included on the postcard.

Sergeant Estrada says not everyone in the community is getting these postcards.

Only those who are living near a high-risk offender.

You can find more information you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrest man believed to be involved in Kickapoo Casino shooting
Man facing charges in connection to Kickapoo Casino shooting
Police investigating two deaths in central Laredo
Two dead in Friday’s murder-suicide in south Laredo
Jane Adeline Pulido
Laredo family locates missing loved one
Policía de Laredo
Accident reported on Ejido and Pita Mangana Road
Police investigating two deaths in central Laredo
Police investigating two deaths in central Laredo

Latest News

Dellwood Apartments
Dellwood Apartments to soon be demolished
Watch out for text-messaging scams this holiday season!
Watch out for text-messaging scams this holiday season!
File photo: UISD
UISD to discuss pending projects during bond committee meeting
UISD
UISD to discuss pending projects during bond committee meeting