DPS informs residents about high-risk sex offenders

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is starting to send letters to neighborhoods where there are high risk sex offenders.

This is just a way for people to take precautions about who is living around them.

Sex offenders must be registered and are not allowed to live in certain places especially near schools.

DPS Sergeant Erick Estrada says the letter will have information on the offender.

Estrada says the full identity of the person from the age of the person to the type of crime they committed and where they live will be included on the postcard.

Sergeant Estrada says not everyone in the community is getting these postcards.

Only those who are living near a high-risk offender.

