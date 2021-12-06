Advertisement

El Metro management company provides notice of layoffs

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Some employees with First Transit, the company that manages the city’s El Metro bus service received a notice saying they will be losing their jobs.

The notice provides official notice to employees of mass layoffs.

The notice says the current management contract with the city ends on January 31 of next year and they would not be submitting a proposal to stay on as the management company.

What is not certain is just how many employees will be affected and if positions such as bus drivers or mechanics are part of the notice.

Representatives with First Transit released a statement saying, “All impacted employees are encouraged to apply to the new transit management company selected by the City of Laredo. First transit is proud to have delivered safe, reliable, and efficient public transportation services for the citizens of Laredo.”

City council members will be discussing the issue next Monday.

