Elderly man injured in motorcycle accident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly man is injured after being involved in an accident over the weekend.

The accident happened on Sunday morning at around 2 a.m. when Laredo Fire officials were called out to the intersection of Logan and Market Street.

Officials say a 70-year-old was struck by a vehicle while he was on his motorcycle.

He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

No word on if anyone will face any charges.

