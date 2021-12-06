Elderly man injured in motorcycle accident
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly man is injured after being involved in an accident over the weekend.
The accident happened on Sunday morning at around 2 a.m. when Laredo Fire officials were called out to the intersection of Logan and Market Street.
Officials say a 70-year-old was struck by a vehicle while he was on his motorcycle.
He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
No word on if anyone will face any charges.
