Laredo Cultural District proposes street art under overpass

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A proposal is in the works to some artistic vibrancy to a portion of town.

Last week on their social media platforms, the Laredo Cultural District asked the public for their opinion on adding street art to the pillars underneath I-35 along Santa Ursula.

The project would be similar to street art seen in Austin and San Antonio.

The initiative would also provide opportunities for many local artists to contribute and collaborate.

