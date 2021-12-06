Laredo Health officials see rise in COVID-19 cases

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Following weeks of decreasing coronavirus infections, the number of people contracting COVID-19 has slowly been on the rise.

Over the past few weeks new cases had remained relatively low but now health experts are seeing those numbers starting pick back up.

Laredo’s Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino says these cases have been steady and slow and have nothing to do with the new variant.

On December first state numbers showed 119 cases, on Friday that number rose to 234.

Two new deaths were reported on November 22nd, both men in their 30s. The city’s death toll is currently at 980.

Officials say the rise was expected.

Dr. Trevino says, “Yes and as we said that has a lot to do with the gatherings is has to do a lot with the holidays, activity we knew that was going to happen we anticipated an uptick in the numbers just because of the gatherings that was something we already knew was going to happen.”

Trevino reminds people to remain cautious, wear masks and to vaccinate as quickly as possible.

