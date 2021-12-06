Advertisement

Local health officials discuss fight against coronavirus

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The World Health Organization has said that pandemics tend to linger because of two major factors; variants and lack of access to vaccines.

As one of the hardest hit communities on the border, Laredo has chosen to address this head on with a pilot program and collaboration between the health authority and the Nuevo Laredo Health Department.

Despite the many hurdles both cities have been working endlessly to administer vaccines as well as booster shots to those in need.

