Advertisement

Man found dead inside a trunk on Sanders Avenue

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is found inside a trunk over the weekend.

According to neighbors who live at the 2500 block of Sanders, they called police after noticing a foul smell that was coming from a parked vehicle nearby.

When police arrived, they found a man dead inside the trunk.

Laredo Police says as of now, there are no signs of foul play, and it’s unclear how long the man was inside the trunk.

The investigation continues in this case.

At this time, it is not known when the incident occurred.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrest man believed to be involved in Kickapoo Casino shooting
Man facing charges in connection to Kickapoo Casino shooting
Police investigating two deaths in central Laredo
Two dead in Friday’s murder-suicide in south Laredo
Jane Adeline Pulido
Laredo family locates missing loved one
Policía de Laredo
Accident reported on Ejido and Pita Mangana Road
Police investigating two deaths in central Laredo
Police investigating two deaths in central Laredo

Latest News

Man found dead inside trunk
Man found dead inside a trunk on Sanders Avenue
Project could alleviate traffic on Mines Road
New project could help alleviate traffic in Mines Road area
Status hearing set for man accused of murder
Status hearing set for man accused of murder
Plea hearing set for man accused of stabbing mother
Plea hearing set for man accused of stabbing mother