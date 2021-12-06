Man hit by vehicle on Anna and Burnside
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is injured after allegedly being hit by a car over the weekend.
The incident happened on Sunday night at around 9 p.m. when crews were called out to the intersection of Anna and Burnside.
Fire officials say a man in his 20s sustained injuries after being hit by a car.
He was taken to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.
No word at this time on if anyone was charged in the accident.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.