Advertisement

Man hit by vehicle on Anna and Burnside

Car accident generic
Car accident generic(WRDW)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is injured after allegedly being hit by a car over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday night at around 9 p.m. when crews were called out to the intersection of Anna and Burnside.

Fire officials say a man in his 20s sustained injuries after being hit by a car.

He was taken to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

No word at this time on if anyone was charged in the accident.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrest man believed to be involved in Kickapoo Casino shooting
Man facing charges in connection to Kickapoo Casino shooting
Police investigating two deaths in central Laredo
Two dead in Friday’s murder-suicide in south Laredo
Jane Adeline Pulido
Laredo family locates missing loved one
Policía de Laredo
Accident reported on Ejido and Pita Mangana Road
Police investigating two deaths in central Laredo
Police investigating two deaths in central Laredo

Latest News

Motorcycle Crash generic
Elderly man injured in motorcycle accident
Watch out for package delivery scams
Watch out for text-messaging scams this holiday season!
Dellwood Apartments
Dellwood Apartments to soon be demolished
Watch out for text-messaging scams this holiday season!
Watch out for text-messaging scams this holiday season!