Man wanted for aggravated assault

31-year-old Manuel Salvador Sotero
31-year-old Manuel Salvador Sotero
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a wanted fugitive.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 31-year-old Manuel Salvador Sotero.

He is roughly five, feet, seven inches, weighs 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted for aggravated assault causing bodily injury.

His last known address is the 4100 block of Santa Isabel.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

You may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

