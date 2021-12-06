New project could help alleviate traffic in Mines Road area

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new road proposal could help alleviate traffic in the Mines Road area.

The proposal was brought up during the Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee Meeting by the Regional Mobility Authority.

If the road is built, officials say tractor trailers will not be allowed to drive on it.

The road would only be for passenger vehicles including cars, trucks and buses.

It would even include a lane for pedestrians.

Jeb Brown with the Regional Mobility Authority says “The estimate that we received on the alignment study is $250,000 and what we approved yesterday that the RMA would contribute a $125,000 into that if the MPO would like to partner with us. That is something you guys haven’t had a chance to consider but we can certainly think about it and plan for it into the next meeting if there is a way it can be tackled.”

This relief road could be a part of the master plan of other roads proposed for the area to make traffic flow smoother.

A study on the road will soon be conducted with results taken to City Council before construction can begin.

