LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several murder cases are on this week’s Webb County Court Docket, including a plea hearing for Jorge Rene Velasco.

Velasco’s case is from 2012 when he was a teenager.

He is accused of stabbing his mother, Martha Velasco, 19 times.

His case will be heard at the 406th District Court by Judge O.J. Hale.

