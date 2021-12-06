Seventies and sunny in December

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the second week of December and we still have yet to see these frigid cold temperatures.

On Monday we’ll start out in the 70s and we’ll see a high of about 78 degrees, with cloudy skies and possible fog.

Now temperatures will dwindle down but we’ll bounce back to the 90s, believe it or not.

On Tuesday morning we’ll start things off in the 50s and see a high of about 74 by the afternoon.

Things will only get warmer from here, on Wednesday, expect a high of 82 and 89 on Thursday.

If you thought that was warm, expect a high of 93 on Friday.

Things will cool down on Saturday to a high of 81 and then we’ll start next week in the low 70s.

It doesn’t feel like much, but maybe we’ll see colder conditions by Christmas.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.