Status hearing set for man accused of murder

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several murder cases are on this week’s Webb County Court Docket, including a plea hearing for Jorge Rene Velasco.

A status hearing for a man accused of murder will take place on Monday.

Francisco Javier Santos is accused of shooting and killing a person after breaking into a home at a ranch near Las Tiendas Road back in 2019.

His status hearing will take place at the 406th District Court with Judge O.J. Hale.

