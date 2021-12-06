Advertisement

Status hearing set for man accused of murder

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several murder cases are on this week’s Webb County Court Docket, including a plea hearing for Jorge Rene Velasco.

A status hearing for a man accused of murder will take place on Monday.

Francisco Javier Santos is accused of shooting and killing a person after breaking into a home at a ranch near Las Tiendas Road back in 2019.

His status hearing will take place at the 406th District Court with Judge O.J. Hale.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrest man believed to be involved in Kickapoo Casino shooting
Man facing charges in connection to Kickapoo Casino shooting
Police investigating two deaths in central Laredo
Two dead in Friday’s murder-suicide in south Laredo
Jane Adeline Pulido
Laredo family locates missing loved one
Policía de Laredo
Accident reported on Ejido and Pita Mangana Road
Police investigating two deaths in central Laredo
Police investigating two deaths in central Laredo

Latest News

Plea hearing set for man accused of stabbing mother
Plea hearing set for man accused of stabbing mother
Plea hearing for man accused of stabbing mother
Plea hearing for man accused of stabbing mother
Motorcycle Crash generic
Elderly man injured in motorcycle accident
Car accident generic
Man hit by vehicle on Anna and Burnside