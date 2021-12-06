Advertisement

UISD to discuss pending projects during bond committee meeting

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District is getting an update on the projects they have lined up.

On Monday, the UISD Board Trustees will have a bond oversight committee meeting.

According to the agenda, they will receive an update on the 2013 bond construction program.

Back in 2013, residents agreed to a 408.7-million-dollar bond proposal.

Since then, several projects have been completed with the money including the construction of several campuses around town.

According to the district’s website, the final phase of the bond project includes the replacement of Clark Elementary and Salinas Elementary along with two other projects.

The committee meeting will be at six p.m. over at the UISD boardroom.

