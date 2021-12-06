Advertisement

Watch out for text-messaging scams this holiday season!

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the holiday season in full swing, the Better Business Bureau is advising the public to be on high alert to prevent falling victim to holiday scams.

The non-profit says with millions of packages set for delivery this month; con artists have developed new ways to steal from shoppers.

Jason Meza with the Better Business Bureau says that some consumers have recently received text message or emails to “Update delivery preferences” on their package delivery by clicking on a link.

He says this is one of the top schemes this season.

Meza says, watch out for those generic texts because they can be malware download on the other side and it could take weeks or months for you to figure out you’ve been compromised.

Aside from phishing texts and emails, Meza encourages the public to beware of porch pirates, thieves who steal packages on your porch.

The BBB offers these tips to keep in mind:

Consider shipping insurance, it may be more costly but will provide a peace of mind.

Create an account with the shipper, that way you can tailor package delivery options and request a signature, this means that a delivery service won’t be able to drop a package unless someone signs for it.

The non-profit says it may be worth the fee to ensure the package ends up in the right hands.

