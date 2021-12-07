Advertisement

Agents arrest convicted sex offender

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents seized several large bundles of marijuana wrapped in cellophane.

The incident happened on November 27 when agent stopped a group of people coming from the U.S. with suspected bundles of drugs.

As the agents approached the group, they turned around and swam back to Mexico leaving the drugs behind in the brush.

Agents confiscated four bundles of marijuana that weighed 264 pounds.

