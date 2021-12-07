Cool but not cold

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’ beginning to look a lot like Christmas, sort of...

On Tuesday we’ll start out in the 50s and see a high of about 74 degrees by the afternoon.

These cooler and breezy conditions won’t last for too long, on Wednesday we’ll hit a high of 83 and then lows in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will only get warmer on Thursday with a high of 88 and 93 on Friday.

Thankfully these hot temperatures won’t last for too long, we’re expecting to cool down on Saturday to 74.

Overnight expect to dip down into the 40s and see a high of 70 on Sunday and 77 on Monday.

Overall, expect cold nights and warm days.

