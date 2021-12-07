LISD to hold Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Tuesday, December 7 marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

A local school is looking to honor 2,400 service members and civilians that were killed in the attack.

Today, the Tarver Elementary Honor Society, choir and student athlete ambassadors will participate in the National Remembrance Day.

The ceremony will feature guest speaker, Local Korean War Veteran and member of the Korean War Veterans Association Ernesto Sanchez.

Students will also take part in the ceremony by placing U.S. flags on the plots of deceased veterans.

It all takes place today at 10 a.m. at the Catholic Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.