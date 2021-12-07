Man arrested in connection to country club auto-pedestrian accident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has made an arrest in the case of an accident that left a 21-year-old man severely injured while out jogging.

Flavio Eduardo Zamudio Jr., 38, has been charged with accident involving serious bodily injury and reckless driving.

The incident happened back on November 17 by the intersection of Palmer Drive and Country Club Boulevard.

That’s where police found a victim with serious injuries.

He was flown to a San Antonio hospital for treatment.

Police say Zamudio was the only person in the car at the time of the accident.

