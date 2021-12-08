Advertisement

City to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Municipal Housing facility

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is gearing up to unveil a new office space in central Laredo.

The city community development department will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Municipal Housing facility.

The 22,500 square feet building includes administrative office space and a general warehouse.

The new location will offer citizens the chance to apply for city-owned rental units as well as allow current tenants to make their payments.

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at 5511 Thomas Avenue.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Policía de Laredo
Man found dead inside a trunk on Sanders Avenue
Man arrested in connection to accident
Man arrested in connection to country club auto-pedestrian accident
Authorities arrest man believed to be involved in Kickapoo Casino shooting
Man facing charges in connection to Kickapoo Casino shooting
Project could alleviate traffic on Mines Road
New project could help alleviate traffic in Mines Road area
Police investigating two deaths in central Laredo
Two dead in Friday’s murder-suicide in south Laredo

Latest News

Zapata authorities searching for missing person
Zapata authorities searching for missing man
Midwest Sterilization
Clean air coalition to hold townhall meeting
Laredo Clean Air Coalition
Clean Air Laredo Coalition to hold townhall meeting
NeighborWorks celebrates 30th anniversary
NeighborWorks Laredo invites community to 30th anniversary Posada