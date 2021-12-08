City to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Municipal Housing facility

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is gearing up to unveil a new office space in central Laredo.

The city community development department will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Municipal Housing facility.

The 22,500 square feet building includes administrative office space and a general warehouse.

The new location will offer citizens the chance to apply for city-owned rental units as well as allow current tenants to make their payments.

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at 5511 Thomas Avenue.

