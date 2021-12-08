City officials working to flush away downtown issue

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials say they are handling a stinky situation regarding people urinating and defecating along storefronts in the downtown area.

Last month, KGNS News spoke with local business owners downtown who stated that they have seen an issue regarding homeless people going to the bathroom in front of their business.

Officials say they are working on power washing all of the affected sidewalks and areas on a regular basis.

A spokesperson for the city says they have are continuing to work on a schedule where they will go out five days a week to wash the sidewalks.

Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa has invested $25,000 in discretionary funds towards helping with the problem.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.