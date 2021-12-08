Advertisement

Clean air coalition to hold townhall meeting

By Justin Reyes
Dec. 8, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local coalition is encouraging the public to take part in a town hall meeting that will discuss the potential toxicity in our city.

KGNS recently told you about the release of a chemical into the Laredo air by a sterilization plant.

The chemical is called ethylene oxide and the company is Midwest Sterilization.

The environmental protection agency classifies ethylene oxide as a carcinogen, meaning it can cause cancer.

While Midwest Sterilization is in compliance with all regulations, researchers question whether those regulations are protecting the public.

On Wednesday, the Clean Air Laredo coalition, a group of concerned citizens tackling this public health risk will host a town hall meeting.

There they will provide information on the chemical and its impact.

The town hall will be held at the Fasken Community Center at 6:30 p.m.

