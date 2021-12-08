LC board votes to bring back athletics

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After more than a year of uncertainty, Laredo College has decided to bring back athletics.

After a lengthy discussion, the decision was made to move forward with athletics for the school year starting in 2022 but the specifics of how that will look will be decided at a later time.

The motion was brought forward by Karina Elizondo and endorsed by Mercurio Martinez then voted in with five yes votes and two no votes.

There were three proposals that were brought to the table with one being to do away with athletics, another to bring back some sports, but do away with scholarships but it was the third option that ended up passing.

This is a journey that started a year and a half ago when athletics was shut down for coronavirus concerns and not brought back but it looks like the long saga may have a happy ending for our area student athletes looking for a place to play.

